Fort Collins tops Liveability list

FORT COLLINS — Liveability.com has rated Fort Collins as the top place to live in the country.
Marketwatch reported that the ratings this year have changed as a result of the coronavirus. With many people working remotely and wanting less density, smaller cities rose on the Liveability list, according to the report.
