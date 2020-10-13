Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Fort Collins tops Liveability list

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Liveability.com has rated Fort Collins as the top place to live in the country.

Marketwatch reported that the ratings this year have changed as a result of the coronavirus. With many people working remotely and wanting less density, smaller cities rose on the Liveability list, according to the report.

 


 