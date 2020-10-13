Durango demonstrators protest Chief sign

DURANGO — Demonstrators called for the removal of the historic “Chief” sign in downtown Durango during Indigenous Peoples Day Monday. The sign, a caricature of a Native American pointing at an art gallery, has been the subject of dispute in the southwest Colorado city for many years.
The Durango Herald reported that Monday’s protest involved about 150 people.
