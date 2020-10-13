COVID shuts Walmart store in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Walmart has closed one of its stores in Colorado Springs due to a coronavirus outbreak.
The store at 3201 E. Platte Ave. on the city’s east side has closed until Wednesday to permit sanitization, according to a report in the Gazette.
