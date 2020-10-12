Nexty awards recognize top new, natural, organic products

BOULDER — New Hope Network, the Boulder-based organizer of the Natural Products Expo West and Expo East trade shows, recently announced the winners of the 2020 Natural Products Expo Spark Change Nexty Awards.
Louisville’s Quicksilver Scientific Inc.’s Immune Charge+ took home the award for new best supplement.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.
This year’s other Nexty winners were:
- Best New Mission-Based Product: Atlantic Sea Farms Ready-Cut Kelp
- Best New Natural Living Product: Fontana Candle Company Essential Oil Candles
- Best New Meat, Dairy or Animal-Based Product: Seemore Meats & Veggies La Dolce Beet-a Sausages
- Best Condition-Specific Supplement: Natural Stacks Serotonin Brain Food
- Best New Condiment: Atlantic Sea Farms Fermented Seaweed Salad
- Best New Personal Care Product: The Human Beauty Movement Herban Wisdom Facial Oil
- Best New Natural Kids Product: Country Life Vitamins Gut Connection Kids
- Best New Organic Beverage: Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Immune Orange Juice
- Best Environmentally Responsible Packaging: Earthseed The Complete Multivitamin for Vegans
- Best New Product Supporting a Healthy Microbiome: Uplifting Results Labs Muniq
- Best New Savory or Salty Snack: Healthy Oceans Seafood Company Pescavore Ahi Tuna Jerky Strips
- Best New Meat Alternative or Dairy Alternative: Good Catch Foods Plant-Based Crab Cakes
- Best New Frozen Product: AYO Foods Frozen West African Meals
- Best New Organic Food: Dahlicious DAH! Organic Alphonso Mango Almond Yogurt
- Best New Hemp-CBD Product: Winged Women’s Relaxation Chocolates
- Best New Sweet Snack: Patagonia Provisions Organic Chile Mango
- Best New Sweet or Dessert: Revolution Gelato Mini Gelato Pie
- Best New Tea or Coffee: Minna Cherry Cacao Green Tea
- Best New Ready to Drink Beverage: Sunwink Hibiscus Mint Unwind
- Best New Pantry Food: Carrington Farms Ground Lupin Bean
- Best New Special Diet Food: Partake Foods Soft Baked Cookie Butter Cookies
- Best New Sports Nutrition or Active Lifestyle Product: Apres Sea Salt Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Replenishment
“Despite the challenges in 2020 for the industry as a whole, the caliber of Spark Change Nexty Award submissions was impressive and inspiring,” Chris McGurrin, manager of the Nexty Awards program at New Hope Network, said in a prepared statement. “Product innovation and progressive thinking has not slowed down, and the Nexty winners have set a high benchmark for consumer packaged goods in the industry going forward, with incredible thoughtfulness in product innovation across numerous categories.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — New Hope Network, the Boulder-based organizer of the Natural Products Expo West and Expo East trade shows, recently announced the winners of the 2020 Natural Products Expo Spark Change Nexty Awards.
Louisville’s Quicksilver Scientific Inc.’s Immune Charge+ took home the award for new best supplement.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance Saves Members Money
For over 25 years, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce members have had the opportunity to save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Assurance.
This year’s other Nexty winners were:
- Best New Mission-Based Product: Atlantic Sea Farms Ready-Cut Kelp
- Best New Natural Living Product: Fontana Candle Company Essential Oil Candles
- Best New Meat, Dairy or Animal-Based Product: Seemore Meats & Veggies La Dolce Beet-a Sausages
- Best Condition-Specific Supplement: Natural Stacks Serotonin Brain Food
- Best New Condiment: Atlantic Sea Farms Fermented Seaweed Salad
- Best New Personal Care Product: The Human Beauty Movement Herban Wisdom Facial Oil
- Best New Natural Kids Product: Country Life Vitamins Gut Connection Kids
- Best New Organic Beverage: Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Immune Orange Juice
- Best Environmentally Responsible Packaging: Earthseed The Complete Multivitamin for Vegans
- Best New Product Supporting a Healthy Microbiome: Uplifting Results Labs Muniq
- Best New Savory or Salty Snack: Healthy Oceans Seafood Company Pescavore Ahi Tuna Jerky Strips
- Best New Meat Alternative or Dairy Alternative: Good Catch Foods Plant-Based Crab Cakes
- Best New Frozen Product: AYO Foods Frozen West African Meals
- Best New Organic Food: Dahlicious DAH! Organic Alphonso Mango Almond Yogurt
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.