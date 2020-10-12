Nexty awards recognize top new, natural, organic products

BOULDER — New Hope Network, the Boulder-based organizer of the Natural Products Expo West and Expo East trade shows, recently announced the winners of the 2020 Natural Products Expo Spark Change Nexty Awards.

Louisville’s Quicksilver Scientific Inc.’s Immune Charge+ took home the award for new best supplement.

This year’s other Nexty winners were:

Best New Mission-Based Product: Atlantic Sea Farms Ready-Cut Kelp

Best New Natural Living Product: Fontana Candle Company Essential Oil Candles

Best New Meat, Dairy or Animal-Based Product: Seemore Meats & Veggies La Dolce Beet-a Sausages

Best Condition-Specific Supplement: Natural Stacks Serotonin Brain Food

Best New Condiment: Atlantic Sea Farms Fermented Seaweed Salad

Best New Personal Care Product: The Human Beauty Movement Herban Wisdom Facial Oil

Best New Natural Kids Product: Country Life Vitamins Gut Connection Kids

Best New Organic Beverage: Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Immune Orange Juice

Best Environmentally Responsible Packaging: Earthseed The Complete Multivitamin for Vegans

Best New Product Supporting a Healthy Microbiome: Uplifting Results Labs Muniq

Best New Savory or Salty Snack: Healthy Oceans Seafood Company Pescavore Ahi Tuna Jerky Strips

Best New Meat Alternative or Dairy Alternative: Good Catch Foods Plant-Based Crab Cakes

Best New Frozen Product: AYO Foods Frozen West African Meals

Best New Organic Food: Dahlicious DAH! Organic Alphonso Mango Almond Yogurt

Best New Hemp-CBD Product: Winged Women’s Relaxation Chocolates

Best New Sweet Snack: Patagonia Provisions Organic Chile Mango

Best New Sweet or Dessert: Revolution Gelato Mini Gelato Pie

Best New Tea or Coffee: Minna Cherry Cacao Green Tea

Best New Ready to Drink Beverage: Sunwink Hibiscus Mint Unwind

Best New Pantry Food: Carrington Farms Ground Lupin Bean

Best New Special Diet Food: Partake Foods Soft Baked Cookie Butter Cookies

Best New Sports Nutrition or Active Lifestyle Product: Apres Sea Salt Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Replenishment

“Despite the challenges in 2020 for the industry as a whole, the caliber of Spark Change Nexty Award submissions was impressive and inspiring,” Chris McGurrin, manager of the Nexty Awards program at New Hope Network, said in a prepared statement. “Product innovation and progressive thinking has not slowed down, and the Nexty winners have set a high benchmark for consumer packaged goods in the industry going forward, with incredible thoughtfulness in product innovation across numerous categories.”

