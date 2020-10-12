FRCC to manage state’s transportation technical assistance program

FORT COLLINS — Front Range Community College will manage the Colorado Local Technical Assistance Program center, which is a cooperative program of the Federal Highway Administration and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The role of Colorado’s LTAP is to research and distribute best practices and provide training to help improve the safety and maintenance of the state’s roadways.

Every state has an LTAP to provide training, technical assistance and technology transfer services that support local public works agencies in managing and maintaining their roadways. “Technical assistance” means providing targeted support to local agencies on specific questions, needs or problems they have.

“Colorado LTAP works with national partners to increase awareness of local and rural transportation issues,” Jean Runyon, vice president of FRCC’s Larimer Campus, said in a statement announcing the contract award.

“Our college has a longstanding collaborative partnership with CDOT — including the creation of a degree program in highway maintenance management,” Runyon said. “Now by hosting the Colorado LTAP, FRCC will support the program in its continued efforts to provide the best quality programs and services for local agencies around the state.”

LTAP work focuses on safety, infrastructure management, workforce development and operations. Additional projects include an equipment loan program, the Local Innovative Solutions award, and helping local agencies acquire grant funding for innovation implementation.

FRCC will provide the LTAP staff with office and library space on campus and support the agency with information technology, online instruction and prior learning assessment, workforce development, institutional research, fiscal services, resource development and grant assistance.

