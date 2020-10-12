FirstBank, Community Banks of Colorado to close Broomfield, Greeley branches

GREELEY and BROOMFIELD — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NBHC), a Greenwood Village-based institution that operates locally as Community Banks of Colorado, plans to close a branch in Greeley, while FirstBank, Colorado’s second-largest bank with branches throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, plans to shutter a Broomfield branch, according to notices of intent signed off on in recent months by the Colorado Banking Board.

The shuttering FirstBank branch is at 1190 U.S. Highway 287 in Broomfield and the closing Community Banks of Colorado branch is at 7251 W. 20th St. in Greeley, Colorado Division of Banking records show.

Sponsored Content Longmont Chamber Safety Program Through Pinnacol Assurance Saves Members Money

For over 25 years, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce members have had the opportunity to save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Assurance. Read More

FirstBank has a second Broomfield branch at 2155 W. 136th Ave. and another nearby in Westminster.

“The decision to close this branch came as a result of slowing customer traffic and increased use of our digital products and services,” FirstBank company spokeswoman told BizWest.

All impacted employees will be relocated to nearby branches.

Community Banks of Colorado also has other branches in the vicinity of the closing location: one at 3780 W 10th St. and another in nearby Evans.

In late 2019, NBH Bank reported to regulators the intent to close four branches, one of which was the Fort Collins branch at 1044 W. Drake Road.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC