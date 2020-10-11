Work to begin on wetland conservation bank in Weld County

WELD COUNTY — Work will begin on a wetland conservation bank project in Weld County on Oct. 29, the first approved on the Front Range in about 20 years.
Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will participate in the 11:30 a.m. ceremony marking the start of the work on the conservation bank located at the confluence of the Big Thompson River and the South Platte River.
Sponsored Content
Webinar: Diversity & Inclusion: Small-Business Toolkit
The 2nd of a 2-part series featuring Lauran Arledge, CEO, boldfont Coaching; Kim Drumgo, Chief Diversity Officer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; Elizabeth Rita, Founder & Senior Investigator, Investigations Law Group; and Peter Salas, Chairman, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County.
The project will be called the Big Thompson Confluence Mitigation Bank. Westervelt Ecological Services LLC will do the work on the bank.
Wetland mitigation banking allows state, federal, and private construction companies, transportation departments and other industries to meet Clean Water Act permitting requirements quickly in order to provide economic growth and development. Mitigation banks protect and restore larger, more functional, and longer-lasting ecological systems preserved in perpetuity. They replace smaller wetlands that may be in the path of development.
The Big Thompson Confluence Mitigation Bank, 72.4 acres in size, will provide watershed-level ecological benefits and offsets for impacts to wetlands and streams, with a service area that covers a large portion of Colorado’s Front Range.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
WELD COUNTY — Work will begin on a wetland conservation bank project in Weld County on Oct. 29, the first approved on the Front Range in about 20 years.
Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will participate in the 11:30 a.m. ceremony marking the start of the work on the conservation bank located at the confluence of the Big Thompson River and the South Platte River.
Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
The project will be called the Big Thompson Confluence Mitigation Bank. Westervelt Ecological Services LLC will do the work on the bank.
Wetland mitigation banking allows state, federal, and private construction companies, transportation departments and other industries to meet Clean Water Act permitting requirements quickly in order to provide economic growth and development. Mitigation banks protect and restore larger, more functional, and longer-lasting ecological systems preserved in perpetuity. They replace smaller wetlands that may be in the path of development.
The Big Thompson Confluence Mitigation Bank, 72.4 acres in size, will provide watershed-level ecological benefits and offsets for impacts to wetlands and streams, with a service area that covers a large portion of Colorado’s Front Range.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.