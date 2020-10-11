Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Grand Junction seeks opportunity in redevelopments

By BizWest Staff — 

GRAND JUNCTION — Grand Junction economic developers are seeing opportunity in a series of property redevelopments in the community.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported on conversations with economic development professionals who say that recent activity by the city to clear the path for redevelopment by razing blighted properties shows what could occur with other sites that are currently not performing. 

 


 