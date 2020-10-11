Fort Collins costume shop to close by month end

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins costume shop Princess Paradise will close, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coloradoan reported that the long-time Fort Collins business will be closed by the end of the month.
