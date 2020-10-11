Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



CSU to move ahead with housing on Hughes Stadium site

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University will invoke its rights under the Site Plan Advisory Review process and proceed with a housing development on the former Hughes Stadium property.

The Coloradoan reported that the university system will abandon efforts to work within the city of Fort Collins land use process and instead, as a state agency, move ahead with city advisory involvement but not decision-making involvement. 

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University will invoke its rights under the Site Plan Advisory Review process and proceed with a housing development on the former Hughes Stadium property.

The Coloradoan reported that the university system will abandon efforts to work within the city of Fort Collins land use process and instead, as a state agency, move ahead with city advisory involvement but not decision-making involvement. 


 