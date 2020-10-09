Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Gateway First Bank approved for another NoCo loan office

By Lucas High — 

LOVELAND — Oklahoma-based Gateway First Bank was approved in August by the Colorado Banking Board to establish a loan production office at 1635 Foxtrail Drive in Loveland.

This is the fifth such approval for a Northern Colorado office since February.

The bank, which did not respond to requests for comment Friday, has been approved for loan offices in Loveland, Greeley, Fort Collins and Firestone. There are additional Colorado Gateway First loan offices in Westminster and Greenwood Village. 

New loan-production offices are often precursors to the establishment of new bank branches.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

LOVELAND — Oklahoma-based Gateway First Bank was approved in August by the Colorado Banking Board to establish a loan production office at 1635 Foxtrail Drive in Loveland.

This is the fifth such approval for a Northern Colorado office since February.

The bank, which did not respond to requests for comment Friday, has been approved for loan offices in Loveland, Greeley, Fort Collins and Firestone. There are additional Colorado Gateway First loan offices in Westminster and Greenwood Village. 

New loan-production offices are often precursors to the establishment of new bank branches.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC


 