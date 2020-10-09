Gateway First Bank approved for another NoCo loan office

LOVELAND — Oklahoma-based Gateway First Bank was approved in August by the Colorado Banking Board to establish a loan production office at 1635 Foxtrail Drive in Loveland.
This is the fifth such approval for a Northern Colorado office since February.
The bank, which did not respond to requests for comment Friday, has been approved for loan offices in Loveland, Greeley, Fort Collins and Firestone. There are additional Colorado Gateway First loan offices in Westminster and Greenwood Village.
New loan-production offices are often precursors to the establishment of new bank branches.
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.