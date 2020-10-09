Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast, October 9, 2020: Medtronic ditches Louisville & EV battery talk

By Dan Mika — 

Dan Mika and Lucas High discuss Medtronic’s decision to abandon building its new campus at Louisville’s 400-acre Redtail Ridge plot, and Dan speaks with Amy Prieto and Mike Rosenberg about Prieto Battery Inc.’s deal to develop batteries for all-electric pickups and SUVs.


 