BizWest Podcast, October 9, 2020: Medtronic ditches Louisville & EV battery talk

Dan Mika and Lucas High discuss Medtronic’s decision to abandon building its new campus at Louisville’s 400-acre Redtail Ridge plot, and Dan speaks with Amy Prieto and Mike Rosenberg about Prieto Battery Inc.’s deal to develop batteries for all-electric pickups and SUVs.
