Weekly unemployment claims in state increase to 5,892

DENVER — An additional 5,892 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Oct. 3, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, an increase of just more than 1,000 from the week prior.
State labor officials use 5,000-claims-per-week as a benchmark because that was the weekly average of claims made during the height of the Great Recession during 2009 and 2010.
Sponsored Content
Confluence: Colorado Water Summit, virtual event October 22
Confluence: Colorado Water Summit is the only water conference in the region to examine the economic issues surrounding the scarcity of water affecting the growing numbers of residents of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Confluence will take a deep dive into issues surrounding rising water prices, and will explore the many facets of water availability, cost, conservation, development and supply.
A total of 2,309 people in Colorado applied for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the week ending Oct. 3, which is assistance for gig workers, the self-employed and others who wouldn’t normally qualify for regular benefits. That amounts to a drop of a little more than 100 from the week before.
The number of regular continuing claims was at 126,274 Coloradans in the week ending Sept. 19, amounting to a drop of about 17,000 people. Continued claims for pandemic-specific assistance was at 64,741 as of Oct. 3.
Meanwhile, a state-led emergency unemployment compensation program rose sharply from 27,338 recipients in the week of Sept. 26 to 44,183 in the week ending Oct. 3.
The amount of regular benefits paid out by the department declined by $6.6 million from the prior week to $48 million.
In a call with reporters, CDLE senior economist Ryan Gedney said 692,000 Coloradans have received some kind of benefit from the state in 2020, amounting to about 22% of the state’s workforce in 2019.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 840,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the week, a slight increase from 837,000 from the week prior.
Those figures are not directly comparable to the last several months of national claims figures due to a change in how the federal agency adjusts for seasonal employment. State labor officials do not seasonally adjust their weekly claims alongside the U.S. Department of Labor’s figures.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — An additional 5,892 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Oct. 3, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, an increase of just more than 1,000 from the week prior.
State labor officials use 5,000-claims-per-week as a benchmark because that was the weekly average of claims made during the height of the Great Recession during 2009 and 2010.
Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
A total of 2,309 people in Colorado applied for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the week ending Oct. 3, which is assistance for gig workers, the self-employed and others who wouldn’t normally qualify for regular benefits. That amounts to a drop of a little more than 100 from the week before.
The number of regular continuing claims was at 126,274 Coloradans in the week ending Sept. 19, amounting to a drop of about 17,000 people. Continued claims for pandemic-specific assistance was at 64,741 as of Oct. 3.
Meanwhile, a state-led emergency unemployment compensation program rose sharply from 27,338 recipients in the week of Sept. 26 to 44,183 in the week ending Oct. 3.
The amount of regular benefits paid out by the department declined by $6.6 million from the prior week to $48 million.
In a call with reporters, CDLE senior economist Ryan Gedney said 692,000 Coloradans have received some kind of benefit from the state in 2020, amounting to about 22% of the state’s workforce in 2019.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 840,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the week, a slight increase from 837,000 from the week prior.
Those…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!