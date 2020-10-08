Unico completes renovation of Crystal Building

BOULDER — Unico Properties LLC has completed a $4 million renovation of 1401 S. Pearl St., a building known as the Crystal Building.

The four-story, 71,216-square-foot building includes an expansion of food hall Avanti, which has taken two floors in the building.

“Pearl Street Mall continues to be the social heartbeat of Boulder, and the Crystal Building has long been a defining landmark on the east end,” Austin Kane, vice president and regional director for Unico, said in a written statement. “With the new renovations, the Crystal Building now features a more welcoming façade, seamlessly integrating into the surrounding built environment and improving the pedestrian experience. Multiple upgrades have created a blank canvas for the next era of tenants.”

The building formerly housed The Cheesecake Factory, which closed its Boulder location at the end of 2018.

Avanti operates on both the first and fourth floors, including a rooftop patio with views of the Flatirons. The new food hall and restaurant incubator features six concepts, including Quiero Arepas, Rye Society, Boychik, Pig and Tiger, Rooted Craft Kitchen and New Yorkese.

In addition to supporting the buildout of Avanti’s new space, Unico made a number of upgrades to the interior and exterior of the building. Hampton Architecture created the designs for the renovation. The interior was gutted and remodeled to accommodate the needs of office tenants.

Unico acquired the Crystal Building in 2012. The building was constructed in 1984 and renovated in 2000.

Unico, which has 1.4 million square feet under ownership and management in Boulder, is also renovating the Citizens National Bank Building at 1426 Pearl St., which is expected to be completed this year.

