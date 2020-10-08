Public boards make scant progress to include women among directors

NEW YORK — Public companies have made scant progress in diversifying their boards of directors to include greater numbers of both women and minorities.

The Conference Board, a nonprofit research organization created in 1916, recently completed a study of board makeup and reported that the percentage of female directors on boards within the Russell 3000 increased by just 4.2 percentage points and more than 13% of the companies had no female directors.

Sponsored Content Confluence: Colorado Water Summit, virtual event October 22

Confluence: Colorado Water Summit is the only water conference in the region to examine the economic issues surrounding the scarcity of water affecting the growing numbers of residents of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Confluence will take a deep dive into issues surrounding rising water prices, and will explore the many facets of water availability, cost, conservation, development and supply. Read More

The Russell 3000 is a stock market index that includes 3,000 publicly traded companies comprising about 98% of the U.S. equity market.

Among S&P 500 companies, eight of 10 directors were white, the study said.

The Conference Board worked with ESG data analytics firm ESGAUGE, in collaboration with Debevoise & Plimpton, the KPMG Board Leadership Center, Russell Reynolds Associates and the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance. The report used 2019 corporate disclosure and organizational documents to compile the information.

“There are several practical steps companies can take to increase boardroom diversity and strengthen their boards as a strategic asset,” said Matteo Tonello, managing director of the ESG Center and the author of the report. “They include making diversity a consideration in every board search, enhancing the diversity of nominating committees and in board leadership positions, adopting limits on the number of boards on which directors can serve, and implementing more robust processes for recruiting, onboarding, and engaging first-time directors.”

“Reviewing the entire Russell 3000 index is critical to shed light on the progress that can still be made in corporate governance, especially among smaller corporations outside of the S&P 500. For example, by covering the Russell 3000 we highlight that about 400 public companies do not yet have a single woman on their boards, and that more than 40% of the Russell 3000 companies continue to organize their boards in classes of directors so as to avoid annual elections for all,” Tonello said.

The study learned that few companies explicitly disclose the ethnicity of board members. Just 59 companies in the S&P 500 disclosed ethnicity and of the 658 board members at those companies, 78% were White, 14% were Black, 5% were Hispanic, and 2% were Asian, Hawaiian, or Pacific Islanders.

“While a focus in recent years has been on director gender diversity, current events in the United States and abroad will focus attention on racial and ethnic diversity in the boardroom,” said Paul Rodel, corporate partner at Debevoise & Plimpton. “Companies should work to understand what information about board diversity is important to investors before they sit down to draft their next round of proxy statements.”

“Corporate boards are now at an inflection point and have a window of opportunity to embrace changes in their composition and practices that align with companies’ strategies and meet new investor demands,” said Ann Mulé, associate director of the Weinberg Center.

Women on boards made small gains, the report said, yet as many as 13.4% of Russell 3000 companies do not have any women on their boards.

In the S&P 500 index, the percentage of female directors increased to 24.4% in 2019 from 19.5% in 2016. Fewer than 5% of companies on both the Russell 3000 and the S&P 500 have women as board chairs.

“Companies and their boards should review and benchmark not only their progress toward all forms of diversity but also their disclosures about that progress,” said Mary Jo White, senior chair and litigation partner at Debevoise & Plimpton. “In undertaking this review, it’s worth bearing in mind that we are likely to see an enhancement of the trend for regulators, legislators, and investors to call for more meaningful actions and disclosures.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC