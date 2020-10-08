MedExpress closes Fort Collins, Longmont locations

MedExpress, a national chain of urgent-care centers, has closed all of its Colorado locations, including its Fort Collins and Longmont branches.

In a statement, the West Virginia-based company said the decision to close the three branches was a “very difficult decision” but did not explain why it shut down those locations.

Sponsored Content How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar

For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly. Read More

“We remain grateful to our Colorado medical teams and staff for their dedicated efforts, as well as local residents for allowing us the opportunity to deliver care,” the company said.

MedExpress operated at 110 E. Boardwalk Drive in Fort Collins’ midtown area and at 601 Main St. in Longmont. Its other location was in Glendale, a southeast suburb of Denver.

The chain of care centers is a subsidiary of Optum Inc., a pharmacy benefits manager that is in turn owned by UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH).

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC