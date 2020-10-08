MedExpress closes Fort Collins, Longmont locations

MedExpress, a national chain of urgent-care centers, has closed all of its Colorado locations, including its Fort Collins and Longmont branches.
In a statement, the West Virginia-based company said the decision to close the three branches was a “very difficult decision” but did not explain why it shut down those locations.
Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
“We remain grateful to our Colorado medical teams and staff for their dedicated efforts, as well as local residents for allowing us the opportunity to deliver care,” the company said.
MedExpress operated at 110 E. Boardwalk Drive in Fort Collins’ midtown area and at 601 Main St. in Longmont. Its other location was in Glendale, a southeast suburb of Denver.
The chain of care centers is a subsidiary of Optum Inc., a pharmacy benefits manager that is in turn owned by UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH).
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
MedExpress, a national chain of urgent-care centers, has closed all of its Colorado locations, including its Fort Collins and Longmont branches.
In a statement, the West Virginia-based company said the decision to close the three branches was a “very difficult decision” but did not explain why it shut down those locations.
Sponsored Content
Webinar: Diversity & Inclusion: Small-Business Toolkit
The 2nd of a 2-part series featuring Lauran Arledge, CEO, boldfont Coaching; Kim Drumgo, Chief Diversity Officer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; Elizabeth Rita, Founder & Senior Investigator, Investigations Law Group; and Peter Salas, Chairman, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County.
“We remain grateful to our Colorado medical teams and staff for their dedicated efforts, as well as local residents for allowing us the opportunity to deliver care,” the company said.
MedExpress operated at 110 E. Boardwalk Drive in Fort Collins’ midtown area and at 601 Main St. in Longmont. Its other location was in Glendale, a southeast suburb of Denver.
The chain of care centers is a subsidiary of Optum Inc., a pharmacy benefits manager that is in turn owned by UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH).
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!