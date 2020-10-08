Hyde Engineering promotes new COO

BOULDER — Hyde Engineering + Consulting Inc., a Boulder pharmaceutical design company, has tapped Kalpesh Patel to serve as the new chief operating officer.

Patel joined Hyde in 2005 as an engineer.

“I’m embracing this role with the focused calm and practical ideology that led me here,” Patel said in a prepared statement. “As I accept this new challenge, I will be relying on my extremely capable colleagues to work towards Hyde’s global integration, focusing on the consistency of operational processes and efficient utilization of our combined talents. I’m sincerely honored to be selected into this role and will put forth my best efforts to maintain company culture and sustainability, expanding that to Hyde’s global entity.”