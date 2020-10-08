Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



CU to return to in-person learning next week

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Some classes at the University of Colorado will be permitted to resume in person as early as next week following a decrease in new COVID-19 cases among the student body, according to a Boulder Daily Camera report.

The decision, announced Wednesday by CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano, came after the Boulder County Board of Health chose to scale back restrictions on gatherings of 18- to 22-year-olds.


 