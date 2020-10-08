Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Community Foundation more than $267K in grants

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — The Community Foundation of Boulder County recently awarded $267,543 in grants to support COVID-19 response initiatives, LGBTQ+ programs, education, the arts, the environment, and animal welfare.

Recipients were:

  • Autism Society of Boulder County
  • Boulder Community Housing Authority/ Casa de la Esp Learning Center
  • Boulder High School / Adelante
  • Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition
  • Colorado Youth for a Change
  • Crossroads School
  • Education Foundation St. Vrain Valley
  • El PASO
  • Growing Gardens
  • “I Have A Dream” Foundation
  • Impact on Education
  • Intercambio Uniting Communities
  • New Horizons Cooperative Preschool
  • Our Center / Aspen Center
  • TEENS, Inc.
  • The Family Learning Center
  • TLC Learning center
  • Wild Plum
  • YMCA
  • YWCA
  • Block 1750
  • Boulder Ballet
  • Boulder County Arts Alliance
  • Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company
  • Boulder Museum of Contemporary Arts
  • Boulder Opera Company
  • Celebrate the Beat
  • Colorado Music Festival
  • Empowerment Center of East County
  • Firehouse Art Center/Art Studio
  • Frequent Flyers Productions
  • Greater Boulder Youth Orchestra
  • JLF Colorado
  • Landlocked Films
  • Local Theater Company
  • Longmont Museum
  • Motus Theater
  • Open Studios
  • Parlando School of Musical Arts
  • Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu Association
  • Stories on Stage
  • Studio Arts Boulder
  • 350 Colorado
  • Boulder Climbing Community
  • Cal-Wood Education Center
  • Community Fruit Rescue
  • Cottonwood Institute
  • Fourmile Watershed Coalition
  • Garden to Table
  • Gold Hill Town Meeting
  • Mountain Flower Goat Dairy
  • Resource Central
  • Sustainable Resilient Longmont
  • Thorne Nature Center
  • Wild Bear Center for Nature Discovery
  • Wildlands Restoration Volunteers
  • Colorado Horse Rescue
  • Colorado Pet Pantry
  • Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
  • Humane Society of Boulder Valley
  • Longmont Humane Society
  •  A Queer Endeavor
  • Attention Homes, Inc.
  • Boulder County AIDS Project
  • Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center
  • Dancin’ Divas
  • OASOS
  • Open Studios
  • Out Boulder County
  • Queer Asterisk
  • Rainbow Elders
  • Transgender Youth Education and Support

 