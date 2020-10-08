Community Foundation more than $267K in grants

BOULDER — The Community Foundation of Boulder County recently awarded $267,543 in grants to support COVID-19 response initiatives, LGBTQ+ programs, education, the arts, the environment, and animal welfare.
Recipients were:
- Autism Society of Boulder County
- Boulder Community Housing Authority/ Casa de la Esp Learning Center
- Boulder High School / Adelante
- Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition
- Colorado Youth for a Change
- Crossroads School
- Education Foundation St. Vrain Valley
- El PASO
- Growing Gardens
- “I Have A Dream” Foundation
- Impact on Education
- Intercambio Uniting Communities
- New Horizons Cooperative Preschool
- Our Center / Aspen Center
- TEENS, Inc.
- The Family Learning Center
- TLC Learning center
- Wild Plum
- YMCA
- YWCA
- Block 1750
- Boulder Ballet
- Boulder County Arts Alliance
- Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company
- Boulder Museum of Contemporary Arts
- Boulder Opera Company
- Celebrate the Beat
- Colorado Music Festival
- Empowerment Center of East County
- Firehouse Art Center/Art Studio
- Frequent Flyers Productions
- Greater Boulder Youth Orchestra
- JLF Colorado
- Landlocked Films
- Local Theater Company
- Longmont Museum
- Motus Theater
- Open Studios
- Parlando School of Musical Arts
- Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu Association
- Stories on Stage
- Studio Arts Boulder
- 350 Colorado
- Boulder Climbing Community
- Cal-Wood Education Center
- Community Fruit Rescue
- Cottonwood Institute
- Fourmile Watershed Coalition
- Garden to Table
- Gold Hill Town Meeting
- Mountain Flower Goat Dairy
- Resource Central
- Sustainable Resilient Longmont
- Thorne Nature Center
- Wild Bear Center for Nature Discovery
- Wildlands Restoration Volunteers
- Colorado Horse Rescue
- Colorado Pet Pantry
- Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
- Humane Society of Boulder Valley
- Longmont Humane Society
- A Queer Endeavor
- Attention Homes, Inc.
- Boulder County AIDS Project
- Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center
- Dancin’ Divas
- OASOS
- Open Studios
- Out Boulder County
- Queer Asterisk
- Rainbow Elders
- Transgender Youth Education and Support