Whole Foods opens Ideal Market in Denver

DENVER — The Mile High City’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is now home to the second Whole Foods Market Inc. Ideal Market, a grocery store brand born in Boulder.
Sponsored Content
Webinar: Diversity & Inclusion: Small-Business Toolkit
The 2nd of a 2-part series featuring Lauran Arledge, CEO, boldfont Coaching; Kim Drumgo, Chief Diversity Officer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; Elizabeth Rita, Founder & Senior Investigator, Investigations Law Group; and Peter Salas, Chairman, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County.
The Denver Ideal Market at 900 E. 11th Ave. opened to the public on Wednesday.
The Austin, Texas-based upscale grocery store chain bought Boulder Ideal Market at 1275 Alpine Ave., which has served the city for nearly 80 years, in 2007 when it took over Wild Oats Markets Inc. Whole Foods, which has not responded to requests for comment, kept the Ideal Market name and logo.
The Whole Foods in Capitol Hill is actually not a new location. The chain operated a store there until 2017, when a nearby Union Station Whole Foods was opened. Whole Foods decided to revive and renovate the shuttered store at the corner of 11th Avenue and Ogden Street last year.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — The Mile High City’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is now home to the second Whole Foods Market Inc. Ideal Market, a grocery store brand born in Boulder.
Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
The Denver Ideal Market at 900 E. 11th Ave. opened to the public on Wednesday.
The Austin, Texas-based upscale grocery store chain bought Boulder Ideal Market at 1275 Alpine Ave., which has served the city for nearly 80 years, in 2007 when it took over Wild Oats Markets Inc. Whole Foods, which has not responded to requests for comment, kept the Ideal Market name and logo.
The Whole Foods in Capitol Hill is actually not a new location. The chain operated a store there until 2017, when a nearby Union Station Whole Foods was opened. Whole Foods decided to revive and renovate the shuttered store at the corner of 11th Avenue and Ogden Street last year.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!