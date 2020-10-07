Whole Foods opens Ideal Market in Denver

DENVER — The Mile High City’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is now home to the second Whole Foods Market Inc. Ideal Market, a grocery store brand born in Boulder.

The Denver Ideal Market at 900 E. 11th Ave. opened to the public on Wednesday.

The Austin, Texas-based upscale grocery store chain bought Boulder Ideal Market at 1275 Alpine Ave., which has served the city for nearly 80 years, in 2007 when it took over Wild Oats Markets Inc. Whole Foods, which has not responded to requests for comment, kept the Ideal Market name and logo.

The Whole Foods in Capitol Hill is actually not a new location. The chain operated a store there until 2017, when a nearby Union Station Whole Foods was opened. Whole Foods decided to revive and renovate the shuttered store at the corner of 11th Avenue and Ogden Street last year.

