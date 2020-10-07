Old Town Fort Collins retirement community to go before planning board Oct. 15

FORT COLLINS — Development plans for the last undeveloped parcel along College Avenue in downtown Fort Collins will be up for public hearing and approval at a Planning and Zoning Board meeting at 6 p.m., Oct. 15.

The board will decide whether the 200,000-plus-square-foot, four-story project will go forward. The top three floors would be a retirement community operated by MorningStar Senior Living; ground level would have nearly 20,000 square feet of retail space.

In a report filed with the planning board meeting agenda, planning staff recommends that the board approve the development with conditions, including streetscape design and building detailing.

The project will include 89 independent-living units, 44 assisted-living units and 27 memory-care units, as well as 19,027 square feet of retail space. The parcel will also include a parking garage with 504 spaces.

The land for the proposed development — south of Cherry Street, west of College Avenue and north of Maple Street — is the biggest undeveloped parcel in Old Town. Formerly home to a Taco John’s, Tire Distribution Services, and the Fort Collins Bike Co-op, the site has been vacant since 2011. The new building would have the addresses 300 N. Mason St. and 303, 331, and 343 N. College Ave.

MorningStar Senior Living operates 10 facilities in Colorado, including one in south Fort Collins at 3509 Lochwood Drive.

