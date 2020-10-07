MJBizCon 2020 goes fully virtual

DENVER — MJBizCon 2020, an annual cannabis industry conference held since 2012, will be fully virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In this most challenging year, we all hoped that by now we would be in a position to get together in person once again. Despite our best efforts, the Las Vegas Convention Center has now confirmed that they are unable to host an event of our size this year due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Chris Walsh, CEO of Marijuana Business Daily, which organizes the event.

MJBizCon will feature pre-election special sessions on Nov. 2 with the conferences main event running from Dec. 2 through Dec. 4

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey will give the keynote speech: “Conscious Capitalism in Cannabis.”