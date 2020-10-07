Media company Wild Manor launches in Boulder

BOULDER — Video producer Lennon Barnica, formerly of Crispin Porter + Bogusky, announced this week that she has founded Wild Manor, a video production and editorial firm based at 2232 Pearl St. in Boulder.
“The company specializes in the commercial production of content for television and the web, with services including shooting, editing, coloring, audio, and finishing,” according to a Wild Manor.
