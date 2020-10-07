Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Media company Wild Manor launches in Boulder

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Video producer Lennon Barnica, formerly of Crispin Porter + Bogusky, announced this week that she has founded Wild Manor, a video production and editorial firm based at  2232 Pearl St. in Boulder.

“The company specializes in the commercial production of content for television and the web, with services including shooting, editing, coloring, audio, and finishing,” according to a Wild Manor.


 