Longmont Alfalfa’s sets grand opening for Oct. 30 

LONGMONT — Alfalfa’s Market Inc. will open its new Longmont location on Oct. 30, the Boulder-based grocery store chain announced Wednesday.

“I am extremely proud of the efforts by our Alfalfa’s leadership team and local contractors to design, construct and deliver our newest store in Longmont,” Alfalfa’s president Mark Homlish said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to showcase our neighborhood store to the vibrant Longmont community.”

Alfalfa’s is taking over the 23,000 square-foot store location at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd. that was formerly home to Lucky’s Market.

Lucky’s, founded in Boulder by Bo and Trish Sharon, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January and soon after began closing dozens of stores across the country, including the Longmont location.

Features of the new Alfalfa’s include an open-air “produce lab” with fresh-cut samples of exotic fruits and vegetables, house-made pizza, scratch-made salsas, full-service coffee bar, cafe with indoor and outdoor seating and free wireless internet.

“I’m beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to open a new store in Longmont, a city rich with distinct agricultural history and modern flavors,” Ericka Kiser, store director, Alfalfa’s Market Longmont, said in a statement. “From connecting with local producers to working with local nonprofits on upcoming partnerships, we look forward to working with and serving the community of Longmont in the best ways possible.”

