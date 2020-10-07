Everitt RE Center to recognize Livingston, Staudinger

FORT COLLINS — The Colorado State University Everitt Real Estate Center will recognize two business executives at the annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Conference.

Commercial Realtor Tom Livingston will be inducted into the Real Estate Hall of Fame, and Nicole Staudinger, market president for FirstBank, will be named Entrepreneur of the Year.

The real estate conference is Nov. 11 and will be a virtual event.

Staudinger oversees eight bank branch locations in Northern Colorado with more than 120 employees and more than $1 billion in assets. FirstBank Holding Co. is the state’s second largest bank and the third largest in the nation. She is being recognized because of her work with affordable housing lending. She has extensive experience with both debt and equity for projects using Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

She serves as the chairperson for Colorado State University’s College of Business Global Leadership Council, is chair-elect for the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce, is chairperson for Fort Collins Housing Catalyst and serves as an active member of Homeward 2020 and the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball committee.

Livingston founded Livingston Real Estate and Development in 2005. With 35 professional years in Northern Colorado including 20 years as a partner and managing broker with the Everitt Cos., Livingston has gained experience by working on a broad range of projects from the ground up.

He served in a leadership role in the development of more than 30 major commercial projects in Northern Colorado including The Centre for Advanced Technology, Loveland/Fort Collins Industrial Airpark, Natural Resource Research Center and most recently The Lofts at Timberline. He has also provided project management and brokerage services to a variety of organizations including Martin Marietta, Larimer County and Guaranty/Independent Bank.

Tom graduated from Colorado State University in 1981 with a degree in construction management. The Longs Peak Council named him Boy Scout Master of the Year in 2004. He has served on the board of directors for the Fort Collins Area United Way, CHAMP, and the Fort Collins Council for Arts and Humanities.

This real estate conference will be 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 and also features John Covert, senior director of MetroStudy’s Western Region, and Julie Stackhouse, retired executive vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

