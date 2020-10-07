DOJ adds former Pilgrim’s Pride CEO, sales exec to chicken price-fixing indictment

DENVER — A grand jury has indicted former Pilgrim’s Pride Inc. (Nasdaq: PPC) CEO William Lovette and sales executive Jimmie Little as part of an ongoing price-fixing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.
In a statement, the DOJ said Lovette, Little and four other employees at other chicken suppliers were added to a previous indictment in June against then-Pilgrim’s CEO Jayson Penn and other executives.
Sponsored Content
Webinar: Diversity & Inclusion: Small-Business Toolkit
The 2nd of a 2-part series featuring Lauran Arledge, CEO, boldfont Coaching; Kim Drumgo, Chief Diversity Officer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; Elizabeth Rita, Founder & Senior Investigator, Investigations Law Group; and Peter Salas, Chairman, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County.
The executives are broadly charged with conspiring to fix bids to suppliers from 2012 to 2017. Violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.
Lovette was CEO and a board member of Pilgrim’s from 2011 to 2019. He is currently board chairman for Sauer Brands Inc., a spice maker. Little was a sales director at Pilgrim’s from 2000 to 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Penn has since taken a leave of absence to focus on his defense and was ultimately fired from the company in September.
He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is currently scheduled for Feb. 16 in Denver.
Lawsuits alleging similar price-fixing activity have been made against Pilgrim’s and other major chicken packing companies in recent months, including by Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) and a chicken-farming operation in Texas that seeks class action status.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — A grand jury has indicted former Pilgrim’s Pride Inc. (Nasdaq: PPC) CEO William Lovette and sales executive Jimmie Little as part of an ongoing price-fixing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.
In a statement, the DOJ said Lovette, Little and four other employees at other chicken suppliers were added to a previous indictment in June against then-Pilgrim’s CEO Jayson Penn and other executives.
Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
The executives are broadly charged with conspiring to fix bids to suppliers from 2012 to 2017. Violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.
Lovette was CEO and a board member of Pilgrim’s from 2011 to 2019. He is currently board chairman for Sauer Brands Inc., a spice maker. Little was a sales director at Pilgrim’s from 2000 to 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Penn has since taken a leave of absence to focus on his defense and was ultimately fired from the company in September.
He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is currently scheduled for Feb. 16 in Denver.
Lawsuits alleging similar price-fixing activity have been made against Pilgrim’s and other major chicken packing companies in recent months, including by Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) and a chicken-farming operation in Texas that seeks class action status.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!