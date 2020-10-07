Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Boulder County health officials to discuss CU students returning to campus

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Officials with Boulder County’s Board of Health will meet Wednesday to discuss the possibility of the University of Colorado returning to in-person learning, according to a Denver Post report.

Following that meeting, CU leaders will make the decision about whether students will be permitted to return to campus. 

The Board of Health meeting is public and can be accessed by calling 1-720-400-7859 with conference ID #952 184 442#.

CU cancelled in-person classes for at least two weeks on Sept. 21 following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the student body. That spike in cases has since flattened significantly.


 