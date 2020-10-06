Gardner touts pre-COVID economy, Great American Outdoors act in Boulder Valley business forum

LONGMONT — In a candidate forum hosted by the Northwest Chamber Alliance Tuesday and moderated by Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Cook, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner framed himself as a warrior for bipartisanship, touted his work on environmental conservation such as the Great American Outdoors Act, and emphasized the strength of the pre-COVID-19 economy in Colorado.

“Six years ago when I was elected to the Senate, I talked about creating economic opportunity, and we’ve done that,” he said, before adding an addendum that the economic growth occurred before March and has since been stymied by the pandemic.

While the stock markets have generally performed well and Colorado’s unemployment rate is among the lowest in the nation, nearly 5,000 Coloradans still filed for new unemployment benefits in the week ending Sept. 19 and state business leaders recently expressed an overall pessimistic attitude about the economic climate heading into the fourth quarter.

“The pandemic has created new pressures on all of us,” Gardner said. “We have to get back to that record of success.”

He trumpeted his support for increased funding for vaccine research, the extension of unemployment benefits and the rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program.

“There are people who say [extended benefits are] keeping people out of the workforce, but we have to help people,” Gardner said. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other Republican leaders repeatedly said over the summer that the additional $600 in unemployment benefits, which has since been cut in half, were a disincentive for employees to return to work.

One of the most important things government officials can do “is making sure we help businesses keep their doors open and keep people hired so they’re able to survive through this,” Gardner said. “… We have to get our country back open again and back to work, which is exactly what I continue to do.”

Gardner touted the benefits of Opportunity Zones, which were developed as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to allow investors to realize certain tax incentives if they put their money into projects within economically distressed neighborhoods. He claimed residents of these zones see significantly higher wages gains than those who do not.

“It’s empowering people with better jobs,” Gardner said.

Locally, the response to Opportunity Zones has been more nuanced. OZ funds have been slow to materialize and have yet to result in the completion of a major project. In Boulder, some local leaders balked at city staff’s decision to apply for Opportunity Zone designation, arguing that it’s the investors, not the communities, that reap the benefits of the program. Critics also said the program could intensify gentrification. Ultimately, the Boulder City Council implemented a moratorium to block development in the city’s Opportunity Zone, a move that was opposed by business groups and later rolled back.

One of the accomplishments Gardner heralded most vociferously Tuesday was the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, of which he was a sponsor. The law establishes the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to address a backlog of maintenance projects within the nation’s parks and provides permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Gardner called the bill the “holy grail of conservation measure,” a “Teddy Roosevelt-like accomplishment,” and “a great bipartisan victory that will create thousands of jobs.”

He was asked to dive further into the issue of conservation and comment on the ongoing wildfires in Colorado and their relation to climate change.

Breaking with the public statements of many prominent conservatives, Gardener said, “Climate change is real and there’s no doubt global industrial activity has impacted the climate.”

To address these impacts, he suggested improvements to government building energy efficiency and boosted investment in organizations such as National Renewable Energy Laboratory, a major employer in the Boulder Valley region.

When asked to comment on the issue of a disproportionate amount of government relief funds flowing to large, corporate agribusinesses rather than small, family farms, Gardner noted his agricultural bona fides as the only statewide elected official who lives in rural Colorado.

He said he’d “take a look” at measures to better prop up small farms and assured forum attendees that “agriculture remains the backbone of our economy.”

Issues on the minds of more urban voters in the region — transportation infrastructure, for example — were also discussed.

Gardner touted federal funds he has directed to state infrastructure projects during his tenure in the Senate and said, “We need to have roads and bridges, mass transit systems … and make it all work for everyone.”

Gardner expressed the need for Congress to pass a “bigger, broader infrastructure package,” but was vague on the funding mechanism for such a measure other than mentioning a potential gas tax, which he said the current Congress is unlikely to support.

The Northwest Chamber Alliance, made up of the chambers of commerce in Longmont, Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and the Latino Chamber, will hold a similar forum with former Gov. John Hickenlooper on Oct. 15

“The Northwest Chamber Alliance partnership is important to the Longmont Chamber, and we were pleased to host the event today with Sen. Cory Gardner,” Cook said in an email Tuesday to BizWest. “Throughout the pandemic, we have worked as an alliance to advocate for funding, unemployment benefits and much more. Gardner’s office has been very receptive to our concerns and requests. We are looking forward to the second part of these events with former Gov. Hickenlooper hosted by the Boulder Chamber.”

