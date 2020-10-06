Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Denver housing market shattered records in Sept.

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — September’s housing market in Denver saw records broken for most homes put under contract, most homes sold, shortest time on the market, lowest inventory and highest median home price, the Denver Post reported, citing data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

Last month represented “the toughest market to buy a house in Denver Metro’s history,” Andrew Abrams, chairman of the DMAR Market Trends Committee, told the Post. 


 