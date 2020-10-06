Denver housing market shattered records in Sept.

DENVER — September’s housing market in Denver saw records broken for most homes put under contract, most homes sold, shortest time on the market, lowest inventory and highest median home price, the Denver Post reported, citing data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.
Last month represented “the toughest market to buy a house in Denver Metro’s history,” Andrew Abrams, chairman of the DMAR Market Trends Committee, told the Post.
Sponsored Content
Webinar: Diversity & Inclusion: Small-Business Toolkit
The 2nd of a 2-part series featuring Lauran Arledge, CEO, boldfont Coaching; Kim Drumgo, Chief Diversity Officer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; Elizabeth Rita, Founder & Senior Investigator, Investigations Law Group; and Peter Salas, Chairman, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County.