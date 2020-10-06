Brickell starts pivotal Phase III trial of drug candidate in U.S.

BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) has kicked off its final clinical trial in the U.S. for its anti-underarm sweating treatment.
In a statement, the Boulder company said it would start recruiting up to 350 subjects for its tests of Sofpironium Bromide for an eight-week period, but did not set a specific date for the trials to begin.
Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
The Phase III trial, if successful, would pave the way for Brickell to get clearance to sell the product in the U.S. Such an approval is a milestone for clinical development companies that often survive the first few years without an approved drug from venture capital or doing contract research.
The U.S. trials come weeks after Brickell and its development partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. won sale approval in Japan.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) has kicked off its final clinical trial in the U.S. for its anti-underarm sweating treatment.
In a statement, the Boulder company said it would start recruiting up to 350 subjects for its tests of Sofpironium Bromide for an eight-week period, but did not set a specific date for the trials to begin.
Sponsored Content
Webinar: Diversity & Inclusion: Small-Business Toolkit
The 2nd of a 2-part series featuring Lauran Arledge, CEO, boldfont Coaching; Kim Drumgo, Chief Diversity Officer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; Elizabeth Rita, Founder & Senior Investigator, Investigations Law Group; and Peter Salas, Chairman, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County.
The Phase III trial, if successful, would pave the way for Brickell to get clearance to sell the product in the U.S. Such an approval is a milestone for clinical development companies that often survive the first few years without an approved drug from venture capital or doing contract research.
The U.S. trials come weeks after Brickell and its development partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. won sale approval in Japan.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!