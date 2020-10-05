The Group partner named chair of Colorado Association of Realtors

FORT COLLINS — Robert Walkowicz, a broker and partner with The Group Inc. in Fort Collins, will serve as the new Colorado Association of Realtors chairman.

He will serve in the position from Dec. 1 through Nov. 30, 2021.

Sponsored Content How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar

For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly. Read More

“In his new position, Walkowicz will serve as a conduit between CAR’s more than 27,100 members and the board of directors,” according to a CAR news release. “Working in tandem with the leadership council, he will assist with strategic planning, helping to set the organization’s direction and vision for the coming year.”

The board’s other top officers in 2021 are:

Matthew Hintermeister (LIV Sotheby’s Intl Realty, Telluride) – chair-elect

Mary Ann Hinrichsen (RE/MAX Masters Millennium, Greenwood Village) – treasurer

Janene Johnson (Real Estate of Winter Park, Winter Park) – immediate past chair

David Barber (RE/MAX Professionals, Aurora) – appointed past president

“I am grateful and honored at the opportunity to serve this great organization and passionate about being a Realtor,” Walkowicz said in a prepared statement. “It is our mission to be the collective voice of 27,000 real estate professionals who promote consumer property rights and to be the industry leaders in ethics and professionalism.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC