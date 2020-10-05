September homebuilding pace in Colorado Springs set 15-year high

COLORADO SPRINGS — In September, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 450 new building permits for single-family homes, a 15-year high for a single month, according to a Colorado Springs Gazette report.
The report cites strong demand and lack of available supply for the surge. Those 450 permits are roughly one-third more than were issued in September 2019 and the highest single month total since August 2005.
