Downtown Boulder’s Fabricate launches yarn shop

BOULDER — Fabricate, a downtown Boulder fabric boutique, is expanding its offerings to include a new yarn studio, the shop announced this week.

“Demand for yarn has increased dramatically especially during COVID-19,” founder Linda Spillmann said in a news release. “We’re delighted to help further enrich locals and visitors alike with these gorgeous textiles”.

Fabricate will hold a socially distanced community open house at the new yarn shop from noon to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at 2017 17th St.