Circle Motel redevelopment in Lafayette slated for groundbreaking this winter

LAFAYETTE — Development at 200 W. Baseline Road in Lafayette — the site of the former Circle Motel — is undergoing building-permit review, with a groundbreaking target of this winter, Lafayette interim planning and building director Jana Easley said.

The project’s final planned-unit development and special-use review were approved by the Lafayette City Council in January 2020 and November 2019, respectively.

Sponsored Content How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar

For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly. Read More

The proposed development is a six-building, mixed-use space at the southeast corner of Baseline Road and Cornelius Street. The planned buildings include two 2,464-square-foot duplexes, two 5,280-square-foot triplexes, one 2,500-square-foot commercial building, and one 5,280-square-foot live/work building. The courtyard and spaces between the buildings are planned to include more than 4,000 square feet of landscaping and green space, with the project including 13 residential units.

The registered owner of the property is Matthew E. Gotschall, doing business as Cottage Camp LLC, basd in Boulder. He paid $840,000 for the parcel in March 2019, according to the Boulder County Assessor’s website.

The site was first incorporated in 1887 and served as a campground for westward travelers before the Circle Motel was built there in the 1960s. The property became known for its big, colorful sign, even as it changed owners and uses. The motel’s cottages became rental properties in the 1970s, then vacant and blighted. In 2016, the then-owner of the property, Mike Macinko, successfully fought an effort by local residents to have the deserted motel declared a historic site.

The current development plan was first approved by the Lafayette Planning Commission in October 2019. Local residents appealed that decision, citing concerns with density of the project and the heights of the triplexes abutting an alleyway. In November 2019, the Lafayette City Council heard the appeal and approved the development’s special-use review.

In a January 2020 city council meeting about the project’s PUD, Gotschall said that developers altered the site plan to alleviate some nearby residents’ concerns by removing balconies from the sides of the triplexes abutting the alley. The council approved the final PUD in that meeting.