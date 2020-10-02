UNC’s Entrepreneurial Challenge adds Greeley division; applications open Oct. 5

GREELEY — Organizers of the Entrepreneurial Challenge at the University of Northern Colorado’s Kenneth W. Monfort College of Business have added a Greeley division to the program in an effort to boost entrepreneurship in the city.

Applications open Monday, Oct. 5, for the Open, Greeley and Collegiate divisions.

Participants in the Open and Greeley Divisions will receive education, knowledge and advice from industry experts, along with an opportunity to win a share of $50,000 in prize money.

Addition of a Greeley Division “is to encourage entrepreneurship in UNC’s community and provide valuable skills to entrepreneurial ideas that will directly benefit Greeley,” according to a press release.

“The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well at the University of Northern Colorado and in the Monfort College of Business,” Monfort College of Business dean Sher Gibbs said in a prepared statement. “There is so much excitement and enthusiasm around the Entrepreneurial Challenge. I strongly encourage current and aspiring entrepreneurs to participate in an event that will most certainly advance their ventures.”

Participants can attend workshops designed specifically for entrepreneurs to address issues such as finance, human resources and marketing.

The Colorado and Greeley Divisions’ competitions are open to pre-launch, or early-stage, Colorado- or Greeley-based startups that began operation within the past two years. Finalists from previous years are not eligible to apply.

Colorado and Greeley division applications are available at mcb.unco.edu/e-challenge. Completed applications must be submitted by Oct. 31. There is a $175 entry fee for the two divisions.

Semifinalists for the Colorado and Greeley divisions will be announced Nov. 10. Semifinalists will pitch their business concept to a panel of experts on Nov. 19. The finalists will be selected to present their business plan in a competitive format on Feb. 9.

The Collegiate Entrepreneurial Challenge encourages students to develop their ideas, launch businesses and gain unique skills that come from participating in the challenge. Participants will receive expert opinions, professional advice and an opportunity to compete for scholarships to UNC.

The collegiate competition is open to students enrolled at UNC or any Colorado community college. Students may participate as an individual or as a team. A team entry can consist of two to five eligible students. Students who have a business idea or an existing business are encouraged to apply.

“The Entrepreneurial Challenge helps everyone involved develop the skills necessary for the future of our economy and society,” said UNC professor Dallas Everhart, director of the Entrepreneurial Challenge. “Entrepreneur skills are becoming increasingly more valuable for both individuals and companies. It is a mindset that needs developed.”

Applications are available at mcb.unco.edu/e-challenge. Completed applications must be submitted by Oct. 31.

Collegiate finalists will be announced at the Colorado and Greeley division semifinals on Nov. 19. Finalists will make their pitch presentation during the Entrepreneurial Challenge Finals on Feb. 9.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most Entrepreneurial Challenge events will take place virtually. The workshops and Pitch Academy will be held completely virtually, and the semifinals and finals events will use in-person and virtual formats to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

Questions regarding the program can be directed to Dallas Everhart at monfort.echallenge@unco.edu.