Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



New York investor pays $140M for Denver apartment complex.

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A New York-based investment company has purchased a Denver apartment complex for $140 million.

BusinessDen reports that 1170 Galapago Street LLC, with an address in New York, acquired the Marquis at the Parkway, located on North Galapago Street at Speer Boulevard. The complex includes 460 units and sold for $304,000 per unit.

The seller was an entity associated with CWS Capital Partners, based in Newport Beach, California.


 