Ligon sells niche publisher Thrums Books

ATGLEN, Pennsylvania and LOVELAND — Thrums Books LLC, a Loveland book-publishing company created by former Interweave Press publisher Linda Ligon, has sold to Schiffer Publishing Ltd. of Atglen, Pennsylvania.

Thrums Books has specialized in telling the stories of indigenous craft traditions from around the world. Its award-winning, illustrated titles have featured artisans in Peru, Guatemala, Mexico, Morocco, Afghanistan, China, and more.

Ligon, who started Interweave Press in 1975, sold the company in 2005 to Aspire Media. Her interest in fabrics and weaving continued, however.

Thrums Books was created in 2007 with the goal of telling the human stories behind the cloth and to reflect the importance of cloth in the history and social evolution of a culture. Thrums is a weaving term for the threads left over when fabric is cut off the loom.

Ligon has supported indigenous textile artisans worldwide and shared their stories through the Thrums Books collection of approximately 24 titles. This year, the company added two titles to the collection: How to Weave a Navajo Rug and Other Lessons from Spider Woman, and a new and revised edition of True Colors: World Masters of Natural Dyes and Pigments.

Schiffer publishes a variety of niche topics in multiple divisions of the company. Schiffer Publishing features popular culture, art and design, fine craft and technique and regional titles. Schiffer Military History has more than 1,300 titles including America in Space, Soviet Space Program, Classic Guns of the World and Legends of Warfare series. RedFeather Mind Body Spirit publishes metaphysical titles. Schiffer Kids focuses on social and emotional development of children.