KB’s paired home community in Erie opens for buyers

ERIE — Homebuyers in Erie now have a new option from residential home builder KB Home Colorado Inc.

The company will open sales this week of paired homes at its Flatiron Meadows community.

KB bought the 112-lot parcel in Erie in August for just over $4.8 million.

The paired homes are unique because floor plans include a home office — a new must-have for many buyers who are working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic — equipped with an upgraded electrical package, an ultra-fast USB charging outlet and additional data/teleport.

Units are 1,400 to 1,900 square feet and start in the $430,000s.

“KB Home is pleased to be offering new homes in the Flatiron Meadows master-plan, a community that boasts a laid-back atmosphere and all the comforts of suburban living,” Randy Carpenter, president of KB Home’s Colorado division, told BizWest in an emailed statement Friday. “The town of Erie offers convenient amenities including highly rated schools, scenic parks and abundant outdoor recreation and our homebuyers are attracted to the location as Boulder, a growing tech hub, is just minutes away. Additionally, we have redesigned our floor plans to meet the needs of today’s homeowners and are pleased to offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room our customers can personalize for the way they work, at a price that fits their budget.”