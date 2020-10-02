Home » Industry News » Technology



Funding Friday: spirits, software, skin-cancer treatments

By Dan Mika — 

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds from the past two weeks:

  • Loveland-based Spring44 Distilling Inc. raised $1.9 million in an equity and options sale Monday. That haul is the largest in the company’s history, but it’s unclear for what the funds will be used. The company did not respond to requests for comments this week.

The spirits maker has previously raised just less than $3 million since 2012, according to regulatory disclosures.

  • Resurface Labs Inc. raised $2.07 million in its first disclosed funding round, according to regulatory filings. The Boulder software company develops in-depth monitoring tools for application programming interfaces, or the intermediary code that allows apps and software to request resources and trade information between the operating system.
  • OnKure Inc. took out an additional $500,000 in funds from a convertible promissory note Wednesday, tapping $1.5 million out of the $2 million available to it. The small Boulder oncology firm recently signed a collaboration deal with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to study whether a combination of the two companies’ drugs could better treat a rare form of skin cancer.

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds from the past two weeks:

  • Loveland-based Spring44 Distilling Inc. raised $1.9 million in an equity and options sale Monday. That haul is the largest in the company’s history, but it’s unclear for what the funds will be used. The company did not respond to requests for comments this week.

The spirits maker has previously raised just less than $3 million since 2012, according to regulatory disclosures.

  • Resurface Labs Inc. raised $2.07 million in its first disclosed funding round, according to regulatory filings. The Boulder software company develops in-depth monitoring tools for application programming interfaces, or the intermediary code that allows apps and software to request resources and trade information between the operating system.
  • OnKure Inc. took out an additional $500,000 in funds from a convertible promissory note Wednesday, tapping $1.5 million out of the $2 million available to it. The small Boulder oncology firm recently signed a collaboration deal with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to study whether a combination of the two companies’ drugs could better treat a rare form of skin cancer.


 