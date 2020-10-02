Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast, October 2, 2020: David May & Danny Dig

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s episode, Dan Mika chats with Fort Collins Area Chamber CEO David May, who will retire at the end of the year after 17 years with the group. Meanwhile, Lucas High chats with CU Boulder professor Danny Dig about the university’s new center focusing on the Internet of Things.


 