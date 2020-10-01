FORT COLLINS — The Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund, a partnership between the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and United Way of Larimer County, has distributed final grants from the fund totaling $271,000, bringing the grand total for the fund since its inception to $l,272,997.

The latest round of grants went to 13 organizations that responded to requests for proposals. Recipient nonprofits are active across Larimer County, and every grant distributed went to a nonprofit seeking funding for critical needs that emerged as a direct response to COVID-19.

Grants were reviewed by a committee of volunteers from Estes Park, Loveland and Fort Collins, as well as staff members from the United Way and the Community Foundation.