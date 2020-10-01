Golden Triangle Construction donates $50,000 to OUR Center

LONGMONT — A Longmont-based construction company has donated $50,000 to OUR Center, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to help individuals through short-term financial crises.

Golden Triangle Construction Inc. donated the funds, which will go toward the organization’s Pandemic Response Fund.

OUR Center set a goal of raising $400,000 by Dec. 31 to meet anticipated needs due to COVID-19 for the next six to eight months.

The organization has seen a 300% increase in need due the pandemic and resulting economic downturn. Funds will be used to provide food, rent and utility assistance to those in need.

“Our deepest thanks to Golden Triangle Construction in Longmont for its extremely generous gift of $50,000,” OUR Center executive director Marc Cowell said in a prepared statement. “GTC recognizes the important work done by OUR Center to help stabilize families’ lives, particularly during the pandemic.”

Golden Triangle president Todd Schroeder said it’s “our duty and responsibility, not only as business leaders, but as individuals, to help support our communities when they are in need. The COVID pandemic has affected so many lives in a negative way, and we all need to step up and help. GTC is proud to support the efforts of this amazing organization.”

From mid-March to mid-September, OUR Center provided 880 housing and utility vouchers totaling $506,232, served 22,032 meals, and provided 9,397 grocery boxes totaling 619,400 pounds, the organization said.