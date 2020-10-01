Forest Foundation, Forest Service partner with VF Corp. to preserve trails 

DENVER — The National Forest Foundation (NFF) and the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service are partnering with the VF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of outdoor apparel giant VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) to conserve and maintain trails along the Front Range, including in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests west of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions.

The foundation ponied up $400,000 to help launch a two-year pilot program for the Colorado Front Range Strike Team, the group leading the trails-management effort.

“We are proud and excited to kick off this unique partnership with The VF Foundation. Their gift will further our mission at the National Forest Foundation to engage all Americans in promoting the health and public enjoyment of our National Forest System,” National Forest Foundation COE Mary Mitsos said in a prepared statement. “This partnership demonstrates the deep commitment The VF Foundation has to our National Forests and Grasslands, as well as equitable access to the outdoors, and fostering the future leaders of the conservation and sustainable recreation industries. The VF Foundation is a leading example of how, together, we can proactively steward our spectacular public lands.”