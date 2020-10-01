Boulder opens applications for solar grant program

BOULDER — The city of Boulder is accepting applications for the Solar Grant Program. Boulder-based nonprofit organizations and income-qualified homeowners are eligible for financial assistance to install solar electric or solar thermal (hot water) systems. The deadline to apply for the 2020 grant cycle is Nov. 2.

Since 2008, the city has funded more than $670,000 in solar installations for nonprofits and homeowners. The program has $80,000 available for the 2020 cycle.

“We truly appreciate the funding from the Solar Grant Program, which supports the addition of solar systems on our permanently affordable workforce housing throughout Boulder,” Flatirons Habitat for Humanity executive director Susan Lythgoe said in a press release. “Part of the long-term affordability of our Habitat home program is to ensure monthly costs are as low as possible and the addition of photovoltaics is a key component to accomplishing that. In these times of such housing instability everywhere, it is important for us to continue to provide such homes for hard-working families.”

Applications can be made by visiting Solar Grant Program.