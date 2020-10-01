Anheuser-Busch laying off 400 across Front Range

Anheuser-Busch Inc. will permanently lay off a total of 400 employees across operations in Loveland, Denver, Littleton and Colorado Springs, according to filings made public by Colorado regulators Thursday.

The brewing giant will shed 220 jobs in Denver, 71 in Loveland, 59 in Colorado Springs and 50 in Littleton.

Sponsored Content How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar

For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly. Read More

A-B’s large brewing facility in Fort Collins was not among the sites for which the company filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices. WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.

In 2015, Anheuser-Busch bought Loveland-based beer distributor American Eagle Distributing. As part of the deal, A-B transferred ownership of the two distributorships it owned in Kentucky — in Louisville and Owensboro — to Odessa, Texas-based Standard Sales Co. In exchange, Standard transferred distributorships it owned in Littleton, Colorado Springs and Pueblo to American Eagle.

The layoffs come as a result of A-B’s decision last month to sell off its Colorado distribution network to Georgia-based Eagle Rock Distributing Co., the company said in a letter to officials at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Jobs will begin being shed in December.

The layoffs will impact a variety of roles from sales representatives to warehouse workers to delivery drivers. Some of the workers to be laid off are members of the Teamsters Local 455.