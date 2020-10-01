Anheuser-Busch laying off 400 across Front Range

Anheuser-Busch Inc. will permanently lay off a total of 400 employees across operations in Loveland, Denver, Littleton and Colorado Springs, according to filings made public by Colorado regulators Thursday.
The brewing giant will shed 220 jobs in Denver, 71 in Loveland, 59 in Colorado Springs and 50 in Littleton.
Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
A-B’s large brewing facility in Fort Collins was not among the sites for which the company filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices. WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.
In 2015, Anheuser-Busch bought Loveland-based beer distributor American Eagle Distributing. As part of the deal, A-B transferred ownership of the two distributorships it owned in Kentucky — in Louisville and Owensboro — to Odessa, Texas-based Standard Sales Co. In exchange, Standard transferred distributorships it owned in Littleton, Colorado Springs and Pueblo to American Eagle.
The layoffs come as a result of A-B’s decision last month to sell off its Colorado distribution network to Georgia-based Eagle Rock Distributing Co., the company said in a letter to officials at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Jobs will begin being shed in December.
The layoffs will impact a variety of roles from sales representatives to warehouse workers to delivery drivers. Some of the workers to be laid off are members of the Teamsters Local 455.
Anheuser-Busch Inc. will permanently lay off a total of 400 employees across operations in Loveland, Denver, Littleton and Colorado Springs, according to filings made public by Colorado regulators Thursday.
The brewing giant will shed 220 jobs in Denver, 71 in Loveland, 59 in Colorado Springs and 50 in Littleton.
Sponsored Content
Getting “Traction” in your Business
It’s one thing to build powerful vision, but it is quite another task to make it happen. As Gino Wickman states in his best- selling book Traction, “Vision without Traction is hallucination!” The operating system that flows from the book Traction is called the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS). At its core, the system helps organizations and leadership teams reach their full potential and provides a powerful framework for ongoing performance and growth.
A-B’s large brewing facility in Fort Collins was not among the sites for which the company filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices. WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.
In 2015, Anheuser-Busch bought Loveland-based beer distributor American Eagle Distributing. As part of the deal, A-B transferred ownership of the two distributorships it owned in Kentucky — in Louisville and Owensboro — to Odessa, Texas-based Standard Sales Co. In exchange, Standard transferred distributorships it owned in Littleton, Colorado Springs and Pueblo to American Eagle.
The layoffs come as a result of A-B’s decision last month to sell off its Colorado distribution network to Georgia-based Eagle Rock Distributing Co., the company said in a letter to officials at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Jobs will begin being shed in December.
The layoffs will impact a variety of roles from sales representatives to warehouse workers to delivery drivers. Some of the workers to be laid off are members of the Teamsters Local 455.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!