GREELEY — Aims Community College has been awarded a five-year $2.6 million federal grant to continue funding TRIO Student Support Services programs for students who are first generation, from a background with limited income or who have a documented disability.

TRIO programs offer participants several services, including academic advising and course selection, academic tutoring, information and assistance with financial aid applications, financial literacy training, support for transfer to four-year institutions and cultural enrichment activities.

Aims has two TRIO programs, the original program serving students in any field of study and a program designed to focus on STEM students.