Regulators certify second Vantage Hemp production line

GREELEY — Vantage Hemp Co. announced this week the receipt of its occupancy and safety certification, one of the final steps in the regulatory process necessary to begin operation of the firm’s second production line at its recently completed Greeley CBD extraction facility.

The two production lines, the first named Falcon and the recently certified line named Raven, began construction last July.

Vantage will produce high-quality crude oil, full-spectrum oil, distillate, isolate and CBD Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) products for commercial use in the North American hemp and CBD industry. The facilities support large-scale winterization and high-volume distillation.

Falcon was completed and commenced operations in April. The 35,000-square-foot building has six CO2 extraction units. Vantage plans to run the units 24/7 and estimates that it will process 1 metric ton (2,204 pounds) of biomass daily.

“The completion of Vantage Hemp Co.’s Raven facility represents the culmination of one and a half years of design and construction,” Vantage chief operating officer Deepank Utkhede said in a prepared statement. “The result is state of the art facilities on the cutting edge of technology to convert dried hemp biomass into consistently high-quality CBD extracts at commercial scale. These facilities are second to none in terms of scale, design and technology.”