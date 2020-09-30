Miraflora launches pet CBD line

LONGMONT — Miraflora CBD, a maker of CBD products such as gel capsules and tinctures operated by Buffalo Ventures LLC, has launched its EvenPets Dog Chews line of pet CBD products.

“Our mission has always been to make natural hemp extract an everyday element of wellness, and we’re proud to extend that to include our four-legged family members,” Chief Operating Officer Brent Facchinello said in a news release. “Research has shown that CBD has the ability to help manage stress and anxiety in dogs while also protecting canine bone and joint health. With all that our pets do for us, it was a no-brainer for us to create a product that also supports their physical and emotional balance. The chews have quickly become a daily favorite for the dogs behind the Miraflora leadership team.”

Sponsored Content Webinar: Diversity & Inclusion: Small-Business Toolkit

The 2nd of a 2-part series featuring Lauran Arledge, CEO, boldfont Coaching; Kim Drumgo, Chief Diversity Officer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; Elizabeth Rita, Founder & Senior Investigator, Investigations Law Group; and Peter Salas, Chairman, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County. Read More

Suggested retail price for the 30-count bag of 10mg CBD treats is $37.