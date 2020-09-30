Loveland companies selected for accelerator program

LOVELAND — Two Loveland companies working together are among six businesses that the Office of Economic Development and International Trade has selected to be part of the second cohort of the Opportunity Zone Capital Accelerator Program.

Col Food & Wine is a collaborative effort of three Colorado business owners, two of which are from Loveland, in the hospitality industry. Jeffrey Noffsinger, owner of Origins Wine Bar & Wood Fired Pizza in downtown Loveland, is championing an effort to create a food and wine experience in Estes Park to tap into the tourism industry in the community. Noffsinger has partnered with Tracie Reeves-Hartman, owner of Fresh Plate Catering in Loveland, and winemaker Matthew Deem of Wild Mountain Cellars in Palisade.The three envision a multi-dimensional facility with a restaurant, winery, small events center and catering services.

Sponsored Content Getting “Traction” in your Business

It’s one thing to build powerful vision, but it is quite another task to make it happen. As Gino Wickman states in his best- selling book Traction, “Vision without Traction is hallucination!” The operating system that flows from the book Traction is called the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS). At its core, the system helps organizations and leadership teams reach their full potential and provides a powerful framework for ongoing performance and growth. Read More

The accelerator program is a product of OEDIT, which joined with the Colorado Center for Innovation for Community Capital in May to create the new program to support business investment rather than real estate, where the majority of opportunity zone investments have been made. Six businesses were selected in July and the second cohort named now.

“[Opportunity-zone] business investments provide not only the capital gains savings to the investor but also provide the working capital that is a real barrier for small businesses and low-income communities,” said Mike Landes, opportunity zone program director at OEDIT.

The program assistance includes help creating a pitch deck, drafting a pro forma or receiving counsel for other needs related to opportunity zone funding.

In addition to the wine and food business, other members of the second cohort include an innovation incubator, an employee benefit program, an early childhood care center, an outdoor adventure center, and a campground building company.