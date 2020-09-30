Curling center coming to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Rock Creek Curling LLC, a family business founded in 2019 by local curlers, recently broke ground on a new curling facility in Lafayette.

Curling is a Winter Olympic sport during which competitors, either individuals or teams, slide heavy stones along ice in an attempt to get closest to targets.

Rock Creek’s new 30,000-square-foot curling center will be located at 1405 Overlook Drive and is expected to be open by September 2021, according to a company news release.

“Creek Curling’s facility features six sheets of dedicated curling ice in addition to 12,000 square feet of social and meeting space on two levels, including locker rooms, and indoor and outdoor seating with fireplaces on both levels,” the release said.

The center will host leagues, instructional sessions, recreational players and private events.

According to Rock Creek, the Lafayette facility “will be the second dedicated curling facility in Colorado and the largest within 800 miles.”

There is a Denver Curling Center located in Golden.

“The team at Rock Creek Curling is thrilled to be opening in Lafayette and to have the chance to bring the sport we love to Boulder County and the surrounding communities in the north metro area,” Rock Creek co-founder Sean Stevinson said in the news release. “We believe that curling is a lifetime sport, one that is inclusive and accessible. We can’t wait for the community to come experience curling with us.”